NBA Curry is going the march: he wants the Lakers vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors already expect what happens in a few hours in two cities: Portland (Blazers-Nuggets) and New Orleans (Pelicans-Lakers). Between the first and the last, their rival will come out in the first tie of the play-in. The one that you do win you get directly as seventh in the playoffs. Not long ago the possibility of the Warriors falling out of the top ten came to seem real. Finally it has not happened anywhere near because those who were coming from behind have been falling alone like ripe fruit, but also because Stephen Curry has decided that his team has to be this year in the qualifying rounds for the title. They need one more victory, either in the first game against the Blazers or Lakers or, if they lose it, in the next against the winner of the Grizzlies-Spurs, who star in the other West play-in tie. Precisely against Memphis they secured the eighth place the Warriors (113-101).

Both teams were tied and the tie benefited the Californians, but that was worthless, because one was going to win (and finish eighth) and the other was going to lose (and finish ninth). The winner, of course, was the one Curry wanted to win. As a culmination of what may have been the best regular season of his career, although it will surely not be accompanied by the MVP, the point guard left another impossible exhibition for any other player. His Warriors seemed to have the situation under control in the second half thanks to a great third quarter (31-20), in which the star was released at the launch. But the Grizzlies did not give up and little by little they closed the distance until putting in front with 6 minutes of the end. Then came the short circuit of the Memphis, also caused by a defense brand of the home of their rival, and they remained stopped at 97 points for 4 eternal minutes. When they scored again, less than one to go, a whirlwind had passed them ahead.

Curry completed another masterpiece in that section of the game, linking one triple after another, each one in a different way, which entered as if it were the most normal thing in the world. Impressive in a couple of them their work without the ball to find the free space from which to execute impotent Grizzlies in the face of such a display of offensive resources. In the end, 46 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 9 triples for him, shooting 36 times to the basket, more than in any other meeting of his entire career. In addition, he has won the title of top scorer of the season, the only one with Michael Jordan who achieves it with 33 or more years. And next to 23, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the only player in history to win it several times at the same time who has more than one MVP and more than one ring. A true basketball legend who, if the Blazers beat Denver in a while, will put himself in the way of the Lakers, the champions, LeBron James’ team, one of the huge favorites for the title. But that, with Curry involved and a game, matters very little.