Today Wednesday April 1 is the third full week without NBA since that night that Rudy gobert He tested positive for the coronavirus before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since then, the situation in the United States has worsened exponentially, but not for everyone.

After Sean Marks, GM of the Brooklyn Nets, confirmed that the four players on his team who had been infected (including Kevin Durant) have been discharged, the NBA community can “celebrate” that all players and Parts of the league staff that had tested positive have recovered and there were no fatalities.

After having four players test positive for COVID-19, Sean Marks says all Nets players are now symptom-free of COVID-19.

The entire traveling party has completed the 14-day home isolation. They are still practicing social distancing.

In addition to the Brooklyn cases mentioned, the two Lakers players whose names did not come out, Marcus Smart of the Celtics, Donovan Mitchell and Gobert himself of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons have been discharged and are in perfect condition, while no new information has been released about the four members of the Philadelphia 76ers and James Dolan, owner of the Knicks, who also carried the virus.

In the midst of this situation, it is more than clear that the resumption of the NBA is not among the world’s priorities but it is not expected to happen soon either. For now, it remains to be expected that the world will suffer as little as possible from the consequences of this pandemic and that it will soon be possible to return to normal life, including enjoying the best basketball in the world and in perfect condition.

