The best basketball in the world, the NBA, could return soon and it would do so at the legendary Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida. The option to return to the parks in a completely isolated location has taken more shape in the last few hours and the mouse complexes seem so far to be the first option to resume the 2019-20 campaign, leaving behind Las Vegas, which was also in valuation in recent weeks.

NBA Silver Commissioner Adam Silver told players and organizations earlier this month that if the season resumed, they would rather do it in isolation. Concentrating the teams and their staff in one or two locations at most. In this way, avoid as much as possible the risk of Covid-19 infection. At that time Orlando and Las Vegas were the options that had the most value, however the NBA seems to today to have a unanimous decision and point to Florida, more specific to Disney.

“The complex has begun the early stages of adapting some of its hotel spaces to accommodate the NBA and its needs,” said Keith Smith, a worker for more than two decades for the Disney company at TUDN. He also noted that the Disney sports complex “ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex” is also already doing some work in anticipation to host the NBA and possibly MLS.

“We are confident that we will be NBA hosts in some way. It may not be all the games that are going to be played, but we believe that the NBA will be here to finish at least part of its season. There are still some obstacles to overcome, but we are preparing as if that is what was going to happen, “sources inside the park said the same media.