According to Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN, the NBA is considering more seriously than ever to delay the start of the 2020/21 season due to the pandemic of coronavirus:

“There is more intention than ever to delay the start of the next campaign. One of the reasons would be to give more time for fans to go to the courts. In any case, for the upcoming season there is fear that he will leave to start with empty pavilions. And, clearly, if the NBA started on the initially scheduled date, it would be difficult to imagine fans in the stands. “

