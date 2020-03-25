NBA: Clippers Owner Reaches Agreement to Buy Los Angeles Forum

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said Tuesday that he has reached an agreement to buy the iconic Los Angeles Forum, removing an obstacle in his plan to build a new arena for his NBA team.

Ballmer said the place in the Inglewood suburb would be purchased from Madison Square Garden Company by a newly created company called CAPSS LLC, a joint venture of Ballmer and Clippers Vice President Dennis Wong.

The Forum, previously the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, has been renovated since its move to the Staples Center to be used largely as a concert venue and will continue to be, said Ballmer.

The $ 400 million deal, which is due to close later this year, will also solve MSG’s legal challenges against Ballmer’s plan for its new Clippers arena.

MSG had argued that the arena would be a venue for the Forum and would violate its operating agreements with the city of Inglewood.

The plan for the new facility requires an 18,000-seat, privately funded NBA arena, team headquarters and community center. It must still be approved by the local authorities.

The Clippers currently play at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, along with the Lakers and Los Angeles Kings of the NHL (ice hockey).

According to the CAPSS announcement, all current Forum employees will be offered employment under the new owner.