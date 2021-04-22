NBA Calm in Dallas before the Lakers storm

Playing against the Pistons is now synonymous with victory if you have a positive record. Detroit’s have not beaten a team above 50% wins since February 12 (102-108 in Boston). But as the Dallas Mavericks are lately, nothing can be taken for sure. The Mavs had lost their last four home games and, in general, they arrived with a 2-5 record in today’s game, reaping unforgivable defeats at this point in the year for a team that wants to be in the playoffs, such as 102-93 in Houston or 107-121 against the Kings. three days ago.

So today’s victory has to be celebrated more than usual. And not just for the fact of winning. What’s more, all their direct rivals have lost: Blazers ahead, Grizzlies, Warriors and Spurs behind. Round day for some Mavs who found it difficult to enter the game, but little by little they made theirs and that with a final partial before the break of 12-2 they achieved a difference that would be decisive in the end. Also It was decisive that, due to foul problems, Jerami Grant, the top scorer in the visitors (26), only played three minutes between the second and third quarters. When he got back on track early in the last period, his team was down 16.

Luka Doncic completed another day in the office with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, bordering on what would have been his 10th triple-double of the season. Curiously, The Slovenian has gone on a 17-game streak without achieving one, the longest of his career since he managed to make his debut in this aspect after playing his first 44 games in the NBA. Another who was brilliant (and it is not news) is Jalen Brunson, who finished with 20 points (18 in the first half), 5 assists, no losses and 66.7% in field goals. It can be argued that he is currently the third most important player on the roster and, many nights, the second depending on how Porzingis has the night.

This is how the Mavs come to a key moment in the remainder of the season. A double duel against the Lakers that begins tonight and in which Dallas, who will act as locals, will surely have the last chance to fight for fifth place. Although looking at the classification and seeing the dynamics of the teams It seems more sensible to opt for the sixth position as top (the Blazers are in the middle of the game), if they won both games the Lakers would be one and a half behind them. Some Lakers who would still be waiting for the return of LeBron James. Not so that of Anthony Davis, who after nine weeks without playing it seems that he will return tonight against the Mavs. The Lakers this year are 17-6 (73.9% wins) when he plays power forward and 18-17 (51.4%) when he doesn’t.