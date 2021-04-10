NBA: Bradley Beal hits 4-point shot to bury Warriors

NBA

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors thought they had the bag win against the Washington Wizards, but Bradley Beal totally ruined those plans.

The Wizards escaped with a 110-107 victory over the Warriors at Chase Arena on Friday following a cold-blooded 4-point play by the league’s leading scorer. NBA.

With a deficit of three with 12 seconds remaining in regulation time, all the Dubs needed was a defensive save to seal the victory. They got the save when Russell Westbrook came up short on his triple, but Golden State couldn’t take the defensive rebound.

That cost them a lot, since Bradley Beal tracked that long rally. Without a hint of hesitation, the 27-year-old superstar threw a corner triple to tie the game. He fell to the ground after absorbing Andrew Wiggins’ contact and was rewarded with an extra shot.

Beal completed the 4-point play and put the Wizards delane. After a great defensive play, the visitors froze the game from the foul line and made sure that Beal’s heroics were not wasted this time.

The three-time All-Star finished with just 20 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field to go along with six assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes. He missed his first four 3-pointers of the ballgame before hitting his only 3-pointer of the night, which turned out to be the winner of the game.