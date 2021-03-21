NBA | Blake Griffin to debut for Brooklyn Nets on Sunday against Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets is the team that any NBA fan wants to see, since right now it has the group of players most feared by the rest of the league, making fun practically guaranteed. Nevertheless, The ‘fantastic four’ were never able to play together due to injuries.

Kevin Durant suffered the hamstring injury just before the All-Star Game, which deprived him of being in the All-Star event, as well as on the track with the Nets. Durant’s exact return remains in doubtEven Brooklyn got some good news on Saturday.

Blake griffin He came to the Nets two weeks ago, but has yet to make his official franchise debut. The power forward has discomfort in his left knee and the Brooklyn medical staff is handling it calmly, since the player also had to undergo a physical reconditioning phase. All that seems to be behind to play on Sunday.

Blake Griffin to debut in Brooklyn Nets this Sunday

Brooklyn Nets will face the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center this Sunday and, according to information provided by the franchise’s official account, chances are that Griffin will make his debut. Blake is listed as probable, This indicates that, if you do not feel any unforeseen discomfort, you will be able to say present for the first time with your new uniform.

We will have to wait to see if Griffin starts as a substitute or as a starter, although what is clear is that he will have minute restrictions to avoid a worse injury. It should be remembered that in Detroit Pistons was averaging 12.3 points per game before being bought and resigned $ 13 million dollars to facilitate its exit.