The NBA’s Board of Owners approved Thursday a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31.

Board approval is the formal first step among many required to resume the season.

The NBA is working to finalize a comprehensive season restart plan with the National Association of Basketball Players. The NBA and NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts, and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate COVID-19-related risk, which includes a regular testing protocol and strict safety practices.

The restart of the season also depends on an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a single site for a campus for all games, practices and housing for the remainder of the season.

Based on the competitive format that the Board

of NBA Governors approved today, the 22 returning teams would be the 16

teams (eight per conference) in current playoff positions or

postseason and the six teams that are currently six games or less

behind the eighth position in their respective conferences. Those two groups

They comprise teams with the 22 best records in the NBA.

“The approval of the Board of the format

restart is a necessary step to resume the NBA season, “he said

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic

presents formidable challenges, we hope to end the season of

a safe and responsible way based on strict protocols that are now

They are wrapping up with public health officials and medical experts. Too

We recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our

society is recovering from recent tragedies of racial violence and

injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and

players to use our collective resources and influence to tackle

these problems in a very real way. and concrete forms “.