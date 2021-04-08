NBA announces suspensions for fight between Lakers and Raptors

The NBA announces suspensions for a fight between Lakers Y Raptors, Fred VanVleet, Deandre Bembry, and the Los Angeles escort Lakers Talen-Horton Tucker were the suspended ones.

The NBA announced that Raptors players Fred VanVleet, Deandre Bembry, and the Los Angeles guard Lakers Talen-Horton Tucker were suspended for one game each for their roles in a fight during the Lakers’ 110-101 victory over the Raptors.

In a statement VanVleet, Bembry and Horton-Tucker received suspensions for entering the court, which mainly involved Raptors point guard OG Anunoby and Lakers center Montrezl Harrell.

Anunoby, who received a technical foul and was expelled from the game, was fined for the NBA for starting the fight after grabbing Lakers guard Dennis Schroder by the leg and throwing him to the ground after they got tangled up. Harrell, who was also ejected, was fined $ 20,000 for entering the fight and showing Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

According to NBA, Bembry will serve his suspension when the Raptors host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. VanVleet, meanwhile, has missed the team’s last two games due to injury and will serve his suspension in the next regular season game in which he can physically play.

Meanwhile, Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ next game against the Miami Heat in a Finals rematch. NBA 2020.

Both the Raptors and Lakers are already playing with few players this season, and losing these players would further deplete their rosters. The Raptors have already ruled out Kyle Lowry, Jalen Harris, Rodney Hood, Patrick McCaw, Paul Watson Jr and VanVleet in their game against the Bulls due to injuries.