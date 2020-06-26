The NBA has officially announced that 16 players have tested positive for coronavirus after the 302 tests performed on Tuesday, June 23. In this way, the 16 will have to carry out the appropriate quarantine to avoid jeopardizing the resumption of the best basketball competition in the world.

This is 5.3% positive among players. Among them stand out the positives of Nikola Jokic, star of the Denver Nuggets, or Buddy Hield, of the Sacramento Kings. Despite the situation in the United States, if nothing goes wrong the NBA will begin on July 31 at the Disney World sports complex in Orlando. On June 30, the teams will begin the preseason, moving on July 7 to Orlando to continue preparing for July 31, when the games begin with a new format of 22 teams: 13 from the Western Conference and 9 from the This.

In this season finale they will be the 16 teams that were in positions that give access to the playoff before the suspension due to the coronavirus, in addition to six other teams: Portland, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizars. If when the regular season ends the ninth is more than four victories from the eighth, this will go into the playoffs, if there are not more than four there will be a dispute between the eighth and the ninth.