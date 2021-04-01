NBA: Andre Drummond is injured in his first game with the Lakers

The new member of the team of Lakers, Andre Drummond he was injured in just his first game with the team this season.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers team bought the contract from Andre Drummond At the end of March, he decided to join the current champions, and sign with the team of Los Lakers.

However, things are not going according to plan, neither for Drummod nor for the team of the Lakers, since his first game in the NBA With his new team it was disastrous for the big man, he came out with an apparent injury to one of his toes.

Andre Drummond having trouble walking to the locker room with a foot injury in his Lakers debut pic.twitter.com/qw03x6A0qS – gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2021

It is expected that it will not be a serious injury for the big man of the Lakers, since the team counted on his presence to fill the spaces left by the injury of its two best players, Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

Andre Drummond averages this season of the NBA, 17.5 points per game with 13.2 rebounds in 25 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.