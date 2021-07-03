NBA agents fear Chris Paul signing by Knicks

The 2020/21 NBA season will go down in history as the first in which Chris paulAt 36, he stepped onto the NBA Finals. The player stands together with Phoenix suns awaiting rival in the final tie for the ring, which will come out of the Eastern Conference Finals duel between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, whose series momentarily defeats Milwaukee 3-2.

The Suns have, thus far, completed some outstanding playoffs. They have beaten LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers in the 1st round, the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals with a sweep (4-0), and the Los Angeles Clippers 4-2 in the Conference Finals.

Chris Paul himself is being, if not the best, one of the two best players of these Suns, who nevertheless could lose him in the next Free Agency 2021. This is how the journalist Ian Begley, from SNY, from the NBA Rumors tells it. The veteran point guard, who may or may not exercise a player option for next season (of 44 million) is considering the possibility of leaving Phoenix.

CP3’s priority is to stay with the Phoenix Suns whether or not they win the championship ring. However, and following Begley’s information, there is currently a deep fear among NBA agents for the real possibility that Chris Paul himself will end up signing for New York Knicks this summer.

Chris Paul gives a heartfelt speech after getting the WCF trophy – Congrats Suns. pic.twitter.com/cNMUSNeTR7 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2021

The final piece to an exciting project

Without a doubt, Paul would be that player that the Knicks crave to be able to compete in the short term for the championship ring. With a young, promising roster and a lot of work by Tom Thibodeau, all they need is an NBA star to lead them on the court.