The NBA was one of the first entities in the world to move and take the necessary measures to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. With the prior attitude, the league is even beginning its training release plan. But in an official statement issued on Thursday, he instructed the teams not to test asymptomatic people for the covid-19.

According to the American ESPN, the official statement of the institution says that “for the time being, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly test all players and employees for the coronavirus”. That is, it is an alert that exams are not wasted on anyone who is healthy. This helps both in the statistical calculation of the number of cases in the country, as well as targeting these tests to people who are really infected and with advanced symptoms.

After the suspension of NBA activities in March, some teams were criticized for being able to organize the testing of all their employees, whether players, coaches, among others, when the time was most critical and access to coronavirus tests was much more difficult.

The franchises were instructed to make any decision to test any athlete or member of the coaching staff “in consultation with a specialist in the disease, and in consideration of the individual circumstances of the patient and under guidance on testing related to covid-19 from the Control and Prevention Centers. of Diseases and the local health authority in the city of each team. “

The statement also says that the organization is still looking for opportunities to enable the tests as a whole, and anticipates their implementation when activities at the franchises are in fact resumed. Like many leagues around the world, the NBA is also looking at the best ways to get back in business. Earlier this week, American ESPN reported that the institution expects to need about 15,000 tests to end its season – if it is able to do so.

