Friday next week is a key date for the future of the NBA. It is May 8 and it is the day that the league chose to give the green light to the teams’ training. Some training sessions very different from those before the break, with all the necessary sanitary measures, individually, each player using his own material, without using the changing rooms … But it is undoubtedly an essential step if the NBA wants to finish what started last October. Players need to regain form before playing again and the sooner they start with the former, the sooner the latter can be resumed.

But the United States, as a federal state that is, presents a serious problem in the training plan that has marked the NBA. Not all states will allow physical activity (and the lack of confidence in general) on the same dates. The 30 teams in the league are divided into 22 states and a separate country (the Raptors in Canada), and each one will apply the rules according to how the current governor assesses the needs. And the situation in Gerogia, for example, is not the same as in New York. Even within the same state there can be lack of confidence in one part and not in another, as in Florida, where all counties will be able to take to the streets as of Monday except Miami. There the situation with the virus is still far from being controlled. According to this example, The Orlando Magic could use their training facilities next Friday, while the Miami Heat would continue to stay at home. This is a table to get an exact idea of ​​what the situation is in each territory.

When the closure for NBA teams ends

Status (Team)

Opening date

Arizona (Suns)

April 30th

California (Clippers, Kings, Lakers, Warriors)

Without date

Colorado (Nuggets)

May 8

District Columbia (Wizards)

15 th of May

Florida (Heat, Magic)

May 4, except Miami

Georgia (Hawks)

April 30th

Illinois (Bulls)

April 30th

Indiana (Pacers)

May 1

Louisiana (Pelicans)

15 th of May

Massachusetts (Celtics)

May 18

Michigan (Pistons)

15 th of May

Minnesota (Timberwolves)

May 4th

New York (Knicks, Nets)

15 th of May

North Carolina (Hornets)

May 8

Ohio (Cavaliers)

May 1

Oklahoma (Thunder)

April 30th

Ontario, Canada (Raptors)

Without date

Oregon (Trail Blazers)

Without date

Pennsylvania (76ers)

May 8

Tennessee (Grizzlies)

April 30th

Texas (Mavericks, Rockets, Spurs)

April 30th

Utah (Jazz)

May 1

Wisconsin (Bucks)

May 26

The fight for the ring in inequality

In an article published in ., a player whose identity is not given says that “the question about competitive advantage” for starting to train earlier “does not stop coming out in conversations”. The Lakers’ top team, with Rob Pelinka at the helm, are known to be trying to convince California health authorities to make an exception for their team and allow them to come to their facilities in El Segundo. And it has also come to light that All four state teams (Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Kings) have spoken with Governor Gavin Newsom to include them in Phase 2 of the reopening plan. According to Newson himself, that phase would mean “reopen jobs with low risk and after the application of some adaptations”. The four franchises believe that they can count on the help of their respective mayors, but Hope is that in California, one of the states hardest hit by COVID-19, they will be allowed to train the third week of May.

Of course, the NBA is aware of these imbalances and in a document sent to the franchises they said that “They were going to contact the general managers of the franchises to find alternative solutions.” . contacted the league to explain what these solutions consisted of, but declined to comment. Another possible idea that is being discussed is that teams located in states that still do not allow them to leave home cross borders and leave to others that if they open sports facilities, something that would require the collaboration of various institutions, which undoubtedly complicates matters.

All this ultimately goes to the same point: if it is finally played again, and even if the remainder of the regular season is played, the 16 playoff places seem quite assured. So what about those teams. Would they have a real advantage over each other at the decisive moment of the season? With the current qualifying table, which as I have already commented, it is very difficult for those who are currently not to form it, 7 of the 16 teams present cannot return to training next Friday. These are the top two finishers in the West, Lakers and Clippers, the top four in the East, Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Situation of the playoff teams on May 8

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

1. Bucks (Cannot train)

VS

8. Magic (Yes you can train)

1. Lakers (Cannot train)

VS

8. Grizzlies (Yes you can train)

2. Raptors (Cannot train)

VS

7. Nets (Cannot train)

2. Clippers (Cannot train)

VS

7. Mavericks (Yes you can train)

3. Celtics (cannot train)

VS

6. Sixers (Yes you can train)

3. Nuggets (Yes you can train)

VS

6. Rockets (Yes you can train)

4. Heat (Cannot train)

VS

5. Pacers (Yes you can train)

4. Jazz (Yes you can train)

VS

5. Thunder (Yes you can train)

In addition there is the particular case of The Philadelphia 76ers, who play in Pennsylvania, state that will open the doors the same day 8, but train in New Jersey, which still will not allow physical activity. It is to be expected that if next Friday the same thing continues, the Sixers will change their facilities and stay in Pennsylvania. What will the Bucks think when their current playoff opponent, the Magic, can go back to training, while they have to wait for the 26th? Or the Lakers and Clippers, who don’t even have a date, seeing Grizzlies and Mavs getting their rhythm back from the get-go? A storm is brewing in the NBA starting next week.