Luka Doncic does not stop surprising us even in the warm-ups. Before the game against the Sixers, the Slovenian delighted us with these juggles. A couple of touches with the feet, one with the shoulder and an impossible shot without an angle. A genius.

The game was taken by the Sixers and the Mavericks are practically forced to contest the Play-in to sneak between the eight best in the Western Conference.