The culmination of the absurd is this news, but it is still true. The journalistic interest that is generating NBA2K20 tournament Among NBA players, some bookmakers decided to offer odds to their customers so they could bet. I started as a favorite Kevin Durant, but minutes before his duel with Derrick Jones Jr There was a massive leak of gamblers towards the forward of the Miami Heat. What is serious about this? That the duel had been recorded prior to its broadcast and the winner was Jones, so it seems evident that there were people who knew the result and did not hesitate to tell others.

