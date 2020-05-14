© Provided by Meristation

NBA 2K20

2K Sports has announced that NBA 2K20 is their next big deal for this May. The North American publisher has temporarily applied a discount of more than 90% in this latest installment of his successful saga in the standard digital versions of both Playstation 4 (via PS Store) as Xbox One (via Xbox Store); so the game costs less than 5 euros in both cases.

NBA 2K20 offer until May 18 on PS4 and Xbox One

Thus, the standard digital edition the game happens to cost 4.99 euros in the Sony home console, while in the Xbox One family of consoles the discount is not 91% but 95%, so it happens to cost temporarily 2.99 euros. It should be said, not surprisingly, that Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players can currently play NBA 2K20 since it is included in their catalog.

.

Buy NBA 2K20 for 4.99 euros on PlayStation 4 hereBuy NBA 2K20 for 2.99 euros on Xbox One here

In both cases, those with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X can play with improved graphics. In the case of the American console, resolution up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR 10. This installment has been characterized not only by the improvements at the graphic and animation level of players or environments, but also by the novelties in the My Career mode, with special emphasis on the presence of LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment as executive producers. Also, a more lively El Barrio mode and an update in My Team. And, for the first time, the 12 WNBA teams with more than 140 professional players.

In our original analysis from last September, at MeriStation we rated the title with a note slightly below the outstanding, as we did with previous episodes of the saga of this generation. Pedro Herrero, expert basketball analyst for this newsroom, concluded: “NBA 2K20 is once again unbeatable on the court. The feeling that leaves season after season is that in charge of the development of this franchise are the greatest talents in the world when it comes to sports video games, and the depth of its gameplay attests to this. When you think that it is no longer possible to advance, Mike Wang and his team continue to surprise and go a step further. ”