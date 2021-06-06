NBA 2021 | Kevin Durant puts Jayson Tatum at the level of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan

The series between Boston Y Brooklyn ended with the expected result. The Nets beat the Celtics 4-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference of the NBA playoffs. The point is that Kevin Durant was impressed with the level of Jayson Tatum.

KD averaged 32.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists on the show, but it’s a job that’s made easier when played alongside James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Tatum, on the other hand, charged with the Boston offense, and finished with 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on average. Including a match of 50 points in game 3, the only duel his team won.

Despite having lost, Kevin Durant was left with the good he saw about Boston’s fourth-year player. During the series, the Brooklyn seven was the main one in charge of marking the Celtics star, and he got a close look at all the talent he had to give.

Durant praises Tatum

The Nets star discussed the series on his podcast “The Etcs” and when he had to talk about Jayson Tatum, he got tired of throwing flowers at him, showing his admiration for the young forward. KD’s accolades are the highest any player could receive, So it is understandable that Tatum is happy and appreciates the gesture via Twitter.

“I have had series against Kobe (Bryant), Lebron (James), Tim duncan, the Memphis Grizzlies… Jayson tatum is in that conversation. He’s that elite level of player already at 23 (years old) and I’m like, okay. I see where this is going. It was an honor to play against him, “KD said on his podcast.



Tatum was compared to Kobe and LeBron. (Photo: .)

The player with past in Oklahoma city Y Golden state He finished praising him with regrets, because he knows that he will probably have to face him again in the Playoffs. “I hate that we are in the same conference”KD exclaimed. “Because I know that as he and his team grow, we are going to battle them year after year.”