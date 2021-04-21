NBA: 13 things you ever did if you saw Space Jam as a child

Space Jam turns 20. It is said soon. The film that brought Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes together in an insanely crazy intergalactic match against some nasty aliens (The Monstars!) Was released in the fall of 1996 to stick with our retinas. Especially if you were already a midget in love with basketball back then or later.

Waiting for LeBron James to give us a second part, we get nostalgic to remind you of everything you did after leaving the cinema with eyes wide after seeing MJ coming out of his baseball bump conquering the galaxy.

1. Before starting, we recommend that you read this text while listening to this song, because surely you were motivated by it

2. And surely you fooled your friends with your “Magic Potion” which was actually cool cool water;)

3. Of course, you realized that Michael Jordan was much more than the best basketball player in history

4. And you dreamed of stretching your arm as much as him

5. If you are a girl and you played basketball, you celebrated this scene with your friends

6. Surely you once did the “Hey, little pig … Buh!” of the Monstars

7. Or Daffy Duck

“Hey, hot dog!”

8. Or if you were the funny guy on your team, you trained one day dribbling the ball and singing: “The ball will bounce, duubah, duubah …”

Poor José Luis, your first coach …

9. Of course, you watched as the Monstars some rival team that you came across in your minibasket matches

10. And if you got hooked on the NBA later, you recognized that Charles Barkley was great from the start

And that has gained a lot in genius with age …

11. Besides discovering Muggsy Bogues and thinking that, although being short, there were no limits for anyone

12. You knew for the first time in your life how great Bill Murray is

13. And, this cannot be missed, surely you sang I Believe I Can Fly like a ripped

R. Kelly, thanks for this great song.