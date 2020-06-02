The Nazi newspaper that was in possession of a secret society for decades after the end of World War II may contain a map detailing the location of more than 30 tons of gold, a treasure that the Nazis concealed.

Written 75 years ago by a Waffen Schutzstaffel (SS) officer using the pseudonym “Michaelis,” this Nazi newspaper described the plans of the high-ranking Nazi officer. Heinrich Himmler to hide priceless European riches, artifacts and works of art, according to Polish news site The First News (TFN).

The newspaper listed 11 sites where the Nazis hid looted gold, jewelry, priceless paintings, and religious objects.

Where is the Nazi treasure?

A place named by the Nazi newspaper is an abandoned well that extends almost 60 meters underground, below the 16th-century Hochberg Palace in the town of Roztoka, in southwestern Poland.

The gold at the bottom of the well is believed to come from the Reichsbank in the Polish city of Breslau (now Wrocław) and is estimated to be worth billions of euros, TFN reported.

Also, the newspaper details how the SS man collaborated with Dr. Gunther Grundmann, whom you He had ordered to catalog and hide German works of art at risk from the Allied bombings and the advance of the Soviet Army in 1945.

For decades after the war, the newspaper “Michaelis” was kept secret, hidden in the city of Quedlinburg, Germany. It was in possession of a Masonic lodge that has been in existence as a secret society for over a thousand years and had elite Nazi officers among its members during the time of the Third Reich.

There could be billions of dollars in treasures stolen by the Nazis under a 16th-century palace in southwestern Poland. Image: © Photo by Sławomir Milejski, CC BY 3.0

A gift to the Polish people

In 2019, the hostel handed the newspaper over to a Polish foundation called Silesian Bridge. The foundation announced in March last year that it had received the diary from its German “partners”, the members of the lodge in Quedlinburg, who gave the diary to the people of Poland as «An apology for the Second World War»TFN reported.

The newspaper reveals that the Roztoka location contains gold deposits from the Reichsbank. Image: Śląski Pomost Quedlinburg

Researchers from the Poland-Germany Silesian Bridge Foundation, who acquired the Nazi daily from the Masonic lodge, say the treasure was buried in the closing days of World War II along with the bodies of several witnesses.

If the claim is true, then the treasure could be worth up to $ 1.5 billion, current price.

Roman Furmaniak, head of the foundation that tracked the location, said he will release the findings in an attempt to pressure the government to investigate.

Members of the Masonic lodge in Quedlinburg are descendants of Waffen SS officers who were also members of Germany’s pre-war aristocratic elite.

Also read: KLAUS BARBIE, ‘THE BUTCHER OF LYON’ AND CRIMINAL NAZI

Furmaniak said he submitted the newspaper, which he said authenticated in Germany, to the Polish Ministry of Culture last year, but has not yet verified it.

Planning and financing the excavation is proving difficult without first obtaining government permission.

However, the foundation says the current owners of the palace have given them the go-ahead.

According to some sourcesalong with Nazi gold there are corpses “From various eyewitnesses who heard and observed the operation to destroy the well” and that they were killed by the SS.

It seems that the Germans left in a hurry and that in the chaos of war the treasure was forgotten. The lodge only released the document when those who had a connection to the events had died.

Nazi ceremonies in Quedlinburg. Photo: Bundesarchiv

It also reads:

HENRY FORD: FRIEND OF THE NAZIS AND ANTISEMITE

DID HITLER’S SISTER MILITATE IN THE NAZI PAULA PARTY?

75 YEARS FROM THE END OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR