Nayib Bukele promises to support the daughters of a Salvadoran woman who died after being subdued by the police

Nayib bukele, President of The savior announced that his Government will take over maintenance of the daughters that the Salvadoran migrant Victory Salazar Leasing who died after being detained by municipal police from Tulum, after being subjected by an agent to the ground in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico.

Through social networks Bukele shared the message of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador in which the condemnation for the woman’s death was expressed.

We will take care of the maintenance and studies of Victoria’s two daughters and everything they need. We only ask for justice. Let the full weight of the law fall on those who did this. https://t.co/m7vVh48Neg – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) March 29, 2021

“We will take care of the maintenance and studies of Victoria’s two daughters and everything they need. We only ask for justice. Let the full weight of the law fall on those who did this ”.

In videos recorded on Saturday, but released this Sunday, it is observed how three elements of the Policeman Municipal they watch their companion press the woman with her knee, who was face down and screaming for her release, all in the presence of inhabitants of the Suburb Tumbenkah.

#QuintanaRoo 📹

The woman who died at the hands of the #Tulum municipal police was identified as Victoria Esperanza Salazar Arrianza, originally from El Salvador 👇🚨 pic.twitter.com/TeNQe849R3 – Anonymous Uncensored 🇲🇽🔎🌎 (@anonymus_sin) March 29, 2021

After minutes of submission, the detainee vanished to the side of patrol number 9276, while the police officers observed her, and later they raised her unconscious to the trough of the T patrol.transit number 9267.

According to the reports, elements policemen they went to the crossing of the Faisán Street and La Selva Avenue because the settlers denounced a woman who caused public disorder.

Following the exhibition of the arrest, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office reported that he initiated an investigation to determine the responsibility of the police in the case.

The mayor of Tulum, Victor More Tah, announced that the police officers involved – three men and one woman – were removed from their position to be investigated.

