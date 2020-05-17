The Ministry of Health in Nicaragua reports only 25 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths, and the population denounces more cases and deaths with diagnoses in which they are suspicious. The reports of the World Health Organization for this Sunday put at more than 4.5 million cases of contagion in the world and more than 310 thousand deaths from the pandemic.

This is a minute-by-minute report of the progress of the disease worldwide this Sunday, May 17.

El Salvador: Bukele ignores the Assembly and extends a state of emergency. The extension is to maintain “the guarantee of the fundamental rights to health and life of the population” when the country is “days away from collapse” due to the increase in cases of coronavirus, the legal secretary of the Conan Castro government house.

The decree empowers the government to use funds from executive institutions to deal with the pandemic and keeps classes in schools and universities and the payment of water, electricity and telephone services suspended.

“Job stability” is also maintained within the framework of the home quarantine that the country has lived in since March 21 and authorizes the authorities to request international aid to alleviate the needs of the population and combat the pandemic.

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in Beijing. The use of the mask in open spaces as a method of preventing coronavirus infections was no longer mandatory this Sunday in Beijing, reported the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the Chinese capital.

However, the capital’s health authorities recommended that security distances continue to be maintained with the rest of the citizens.

Since January, the mask had become indispensable in the city. Many stores did not allow access without its use, and security forces required people who had momentarily removed it to replace it.

Daily number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain falls below 100 for the first time in two months. Spain registered the lowest daily number of deaths from coronavirus for two months and below one hundred this Sunday, after the death of 87 patients in the last 24 hours, according to health sources. This is the lowest number of deaths since March 16, when 21 deaths were registered, always according to the official count.

Johnson acknowledges the British’s frustration at de-escalation and asks for patience. “I understand that people will be frustrated with some of the new rules. We are trying to do something that has never been done before: get the country out of total confinement safely and without risk of sacrificing all the hard work, “says the prime minister in an article he authored published in Mail on Sunday.

From Wednesday, the population in England can leave home to do physical exercises and meet outdoors with someone other than their family environment. The executive also asked for work from home if possible and that public transport is not used to avoid contagion.

With information from Deutsche Welle, Voice of America, BBC News and other international media