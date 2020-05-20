San Salvador.

The Government of El Salvador this Tuesday extended the “absolute” quarantine to try to stop the pandemic of the COVID19 until June 6, the date proposed by President Nayib Bukele to begin the revival of the economy.

The expansion, which is established by a decree of the Ministry of Health, is registered when the country is experiencing a controversy over the legality of the state of emergency decreed without the permission of Congress.

The Government’s legal secretary, Conan Castro, He explained that in the country the measures of prohibition of public transport will be maintained and citizens will only be able to go out twice a week, according to their identity number, to buy food and medicine.

He added that people who allegedly violate mandatory home quarantine will be brought before a doctor so that he orders a 15-day confinement in containment centers.

However, this decree does not have the backing of a law issued by the Congress, which expires this Tuesday, with which it could enforce quarantine even by force and will not be extended by decision of the opposition parties.

The opposition questioned the prohibition of passenger transport and the limitation for purchases, so they approved a law close to dawn on Tuesday to establish sanitary measures without these restrictions and open the economy in the next 120 days.

The Salvadoran president announced that he would veto the regulations for allegedly usurping the powers of the Executive body.

The Bukele government he dispensed with Congress a second time to declare a “new state of emergency” to combat COVID-19 after the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court temporarily suspended the first statement.

This statement was again based on an article of the Civil Protection Law that gives it the power when it is not possible for Congress to meet.

Around Sunday morning, the Executive made a first statement using this questioned method, but the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court He temporarily suspended them to analyze a lawsuit that indicates that Congress’s powers were violated.

The UN demanded this Tuesday to the Government of El Salvador that the measures to combat the coronavirus are always legal, proportionate and that they seek the least possible impact for the population, and expressed its concern over some messages launched by the country’s authorities.

“The Secretary General urges all political actors to act responsibly, with full respect for human rights, democratic institutions and the rule of law,” said António Guterres spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, during his daily press conference. .

Similarly, the European Union In a statement, he called for “a constructive dialogue between the Executive and the Legislative, within the constitutional framework to win the battle against the pandemic.”

According to the latest official count, El Salvador registers 1,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 30 deaths, and 1,142 patients suspected of infection.

