Nayib Bukele did not receive Biden’s envoy to address the immigration crisis

The special envoy of the United States Government to the Northern Triangle of Central America, Ricardo Zuniga, concluded on Wednesday a four-day visit to Guatemala and El Salvador, with which the Administration of Joe biden sets its own course in tackling irregular migration in this region.

The Biden government It faced a historic record last March with the arrival of 18,890 unaccompanied minor immigrants, a maximum record for a single month since the current immigration authority began to compute these data in 2009.

Zúñiga’s visit represents a change with the strategy of former President Donald Trump, in whose mandate border patrols in Central America were strengthened and “safe third country” agreements were signed to send asylum seekers to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

“We are very clear that what we are seeing on the US border is not an episode, it is an established dynamic that has worsened over the years”He said in a private meeting with journalists.

“We have no choice: we have to see what we can do to help strengthen the economic, social and political situation in Central America”, added.

He explained that this implies “dealing with difficult issues” and that “it is not about closing a border and thinking that this will solve the problem.”

The BIDEN PLAN

Zúñiga told the press that “we have to see improvement and opportunities in Central America” ​​and that “cooperation, although important, is not the only way to strengthen it.”

“It belongs more than anything to Central American societies to carry out this improvement. We can help, but it is not our decision or our action (which) will improve the situation in Central America “, he stressed.

The special envoy said that the “Biden plan”, named for journalists, to address irregular migration from Central America that reaches the southern border of the United States, unlike that of its predecessors, has “governance as the primary focus of anything we do ”.

“It is not an element, it is the crucial element,” he said, and stated that “there is also greater recognition that cooperation and aid does not (are) compared to the need to do everything possible to promote employment and opportunity” Indian.

THE ABSENCE OF BUKELE AND CHINA IN THE MIRROR

The visit to Salvadoran territory was marked by the unsuccessful attempt to meet with President Nayib Bukele, who remained silent on his social networks about the arrival of Zúñiga.

“Yes, on this trip we asked for an appointment with the president, as (with) other actors, and it was not specified”, confirmed.

He stressed that, as far as he knew, “it was not a canceled visit, we simply never confirmed that meeting.”

He added that, despite not meeting with the head of state, “we had excellent meetings” with the chancellor, Alexandra Hill, and her team to finalize the formation of “working groups” that will address issues such as migration, security and the economy.

When asked about the rapprochement between the Salvadoran government and China, Zúñiga said that relations between the Central American country and the United States are “organic” and difficult to replace.

“What we do see, and we think it is true, is that China’s help may be attractive to some countries because it is easy money”, but “it does not necessarily become a support to the economy,” he said.

He added that these aid from China, in his opinion, are not given under conditions of transparency, which can “strengthen mechanisms and ways that harm societies.”

“Of course we have that concern,” said Zúñiga.

China recently donated 150,000 vaccines against covid-19 to El Salvador, which agreed with that country to purchase 2 million doses of the Sinovac drug and of which it has already received one million.

It is also expected to build a new national library in San Salvador and a soccer stadium.

NO HONDURAS ON THE AGENDA

Zúñiga’s tour did not include Honduras, but he assured that on April 9 he will hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of that country, Lisandro Rosales, in the United States.

On April 5, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States is open to dialogue with those members of the Government of Honduras that fight corruption, without clarifying whether it is trying to exclude the Honduran president. Juan Orlando Hernandez, whom New York prosecutors point to for drug trafficking.

The official made these statements at a press conference when asked about Zúñiga’s trip.

“We will continue to support the Honduran people, civil society and those members of the Honduran Government who are committed to fighting corruption alongside us, because we know that our goal has to be to tackle the problems that cause migration if we want to find one. long-term solution to this challenge “Price said.

The Northern Triangle of Central America is one of the poorest and most violent regions on the planet, and more than 500,000 people from this area try to reach the United States every year in an irregular manner.

Keep reading: A shooting in central Texas left at least one dead and four injured