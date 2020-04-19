The state government announced that it will apply jail to those who do not comply with the mandatory confinement.

By Karina Cancino

Starting in the second half of April, people who go out on the streets without justification or host parties and other mass gatherings will be arrested for up to 72 hours and Vigilant Neighbors will be able to report them, announced the Governor of Nayarit, Antonio Echevarría García through a video message on their social networks.

“In the next 2 weeks we will not allow people on the street who has no justification, whoever walks without valid reason will be accompanied by the security authority to his house, and if he resists, they will be taken to the cells (…) The hosts (of meetings and parties) will be detained for 72 hours, for putting the health of the nayaritas is at risk ”the president anticipated.

In this sense, he warned that if necessary, he will request the government secretary general Antonio Serrano Guzmán the modification of laws so that they can be applied at times, he said, of this pandemic, over the next two weeks.

At the same time, Echevarría García announced that it will void the Agreement of Limitation of Movement of Motor Vehicles in Nayarit, after the extraordinary measure was criticized for considering that it would not stop the flow of people on the streets and would force saturation of public transport, which is currently regulated to circulate with a certain number of people.

Likewise, he anticipated that next Monday he will meet with the Sinaloa Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel to reach agreements and possibly limit the transit of .sinaloenses to Nayarit and vice versa, a situation that could also be negotiated with the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

The Governor of Nayarit He highlighted that these measures were taken in order to save the lives of the Nayaritas; He explained that he will launch a call to launch the Citizen Watchmen strategy, who will report 089 directly to the Army, the Navy, the Civil Guard and the Police, to those who carry out non-priority activities and put the health of others at risk. .

As of today, Nayarit registers 39 positive cases for COVID-19 and 7 deaths, with the municipality of Tepic being the most affected, followed by Bahía de Banderas with 5 positive cases and 1 death.