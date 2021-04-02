Naya Rivera’s last film will be ‘Batman: the Long Halloween’ as Catwoman

Naya Rivera died last summer in a terrible accident at Lake Piru when she was only 33 years old. The ‘Glee’ actress left a huge void in the lives of her family, loved ones and fans. But there was still a project of his to see. We will not get to see Rivera because her work was only as a voice actress, but it is the last thing she did before she died.

As we already knew from the DC FanDome last year, Rivera is part of the voice cast of ‘Batman: The Long Halloween’, the new animated film of the Dark Knight that DC is preparing. THR offers new data on the project, which will be released in two parts. Naya Rivera will lend her voice to Catwoman. The actress recorded her entire role as Selina Kyle before the accident.

She will be accompanied by Jensen Ackles, who will voice Bruce Wayne / Batman.. It is the second time that the ‘Supernatural’ actor participates in a project of the Bat Man universe since he already dubbed Jason Todd in 2010 in ‘Batman: Under the Red Hood’. Josh Duhamel voices Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Billy Burke voices James Gordon, Titus Welliver voices Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian voices Calendar Man, Troy Baker voices Joker, Amy Landecker voices Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson voices Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid will play Albert, Fred Tatasciore will play Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan will voice Alfred.

An inspiration

The film is based on the famous comic book by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale that was published between 1996 and 1997. In it, a Batman who has not been a vigilante for long faces a serial killer who acts once a month. This arc from the comics is said to have served as Matt Reeves’ inspiration for ‘The Batman’, and Christopher Nolan also had it very present when he made his trilogy.

The first part of ‘Batman: The Long Halloween’ aims to premiere in spring, and the second in fall. At the moment we do not know if and how it will arrive in Spain. In a few days, on April 8, Naya Rivera will be honored at the GLAAD awards by much of the cast of ‘Glee’, in a tribute to be hosted by Demi Lovato.