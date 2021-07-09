Naya Rivera: family and friends pay tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death

Actress Naya Rivera drowned in circumstances that have not yet been clarified while sailing on a California lake in July of last year accompanied by her five-year-old son Josey, who fortunately survived the tragic accident and was later found by rescue services.

Now the ‘Glee’ star’s family and friends have wanted to pay tribute to him in different ways on the first anniversary of his death. Her mother Yolanda and her sister Nickayla, for example, have appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to explain how they keep the ill-fated interpreter’s legacy alive.

“I feel Naya’s energy constantly, as if she is saying to me: ‘Mom, be happy. Don’t cry, I’m fine. Go with Josey. Have a good time’. And I feel that she is the one who tells me, ”said Yolanda, who is now trying to move forward by relying on her daughter’s philosophy. “If something is not right, fix it or say something about it. And dedicate yourself to living your life. God has only given us one”.

Naya’s sister has recognized that, if she could back down, she would hug the actress more often, but she is content to honor her memory by making the most of each day.

The cast of ‘Glee’ has mostly turned to social networks to remember Naya. Heather Morris, who was his love interest in fiction as Brittany and became a close friend of hers in real life, has tried to put sadness aside to remember how lucky they were to meet: “I thank God for having united us as friends, mothers, partners and everything else.”

Kevin McHale, who played Artie in the series, has confessed that he continues to miss her every day and Matthew Morrison, his choir teacher, has shared a photograph of Naya on his Instagram account accompanied by the emoticon of a heart. Jenna Ushkowitz, the person in charge of giving life to Tina, has remembered her co-star as “a very bright light” that to this day still accompanies all those she illuminated in life and Chris Colfer, the unforgettable Kurt Hummel, has paid tribute to him on Twitter with a black and white portrait of Naya in which he appears smiling.

