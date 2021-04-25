Náxara get the victory against Alfaro in the second half (3-1)

04/25/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Alfaro failed to bend the Naxara, who won 3-1 during the match held this Sunday in La Salera. The Naxara He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Anguian away from home (2-3) and the other in front of the Varea in their stadium (2-1). Regarding the visiting team, the Alfaro lost by a result of 3-4 in the previous match against the Racing Rioja. With this defeat the Alfaro was placed in third position at the end of the game, while the Naxara is second.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second period began in a favorable way for the Najerense team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Orodea in the 55th minute. Naxara, increasing distances through a goal from Javi martinez at 62 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, increasing the advantage with a goal from Tamayo in the 66th minute. The visiting team reduced differences thanks to the success of Alvaro in 92, during the extra minutes that the referee decided to add, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 3-1.

The referee admonished Nika by the Naxara already Íñigo Jiménez by the pottery team.

With this result, both teams are left with 49 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The following day will face the Alfaro with the Logroñés B. For his part, Naxara will be measured against Varea.

Data sheetNaxara:Gonzalo, Eloy, Nika, Orodea, Madero, Miguel, Caiman, Carballo, Rojo, Javi Martínez and TamayoAlfaro:Alegría, Perez, Lizarbe, Del Campo, Albert, Garbayo, Iñigo Astudillo, Albin, Íñigo Jiménez, Nacho Navajas and ArturoStadium:La SaleraGoals:Orodea (1-0, min. 55), Javi Martínez (2-0, min. 62), Tamayo (3-0, min. 66) and Álvaro (3-1, min. 92)