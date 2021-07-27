Navratilova predicts who will be the next new Grand Slam winner

The Big3 dominated the Grand Slam scene for the past 15 years. In fact, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic each reaped 20 Grand Slam, unbeatable numbers. Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray, Juan Martín Del Potro, Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic were the only ones who could break -at least once- with the hegemony. Indeed, Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 GS titles, stated that that “Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the new Grand Slams winner among men“.

“He has a more complete game than Medvedev. Obviously the Russian is the No. 2 in the world, but I think the Greek has more tools,” he explained in an interview with Tennis.com and that was picked up by Tennishead.