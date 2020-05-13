The pandemic of the new coronavirus, which traumatized the world, devastated the sport. Not only for those hoping to compete, but also for those whose lives have always had a family pattern at this time of year. And nobody had that more than tennis legend Martina Navratilova, a member of the Laureus Academy.

Martina, winner of 59 Grand Slam titles, says she is seriously concerned about many of the children and young people who attend Laureus Sport for Good programs around the world and who may be vulnerable to the impact of coronavirus.

As a member of the Laureus Academy, which over the years has visited many of the humanitarian programs around the world, she warns of the future of many of the young people involved.

– In many countries, Laureus has given children an opportunity to be themselves, to compete, to play, to socialize and even to get some safe education, in a safe space that they could not get. I am very proud to have been part of some of these projects. I went to a boxing project in London’s East End, I went to a Mathare slum on the outskirts of Nairobi a couple of times. You just can’t imagine the conditions. There are 1,000 children playing football, doing education, health, well-being, and receiving advice on HIV and AIDS. And now add coronavirus and social detachment to places where many people are packed in a few square meters. This pandemic that is attacking Europe and America has not yet really started to enter Africa and part of Asia, but they are behind the curve. How will they cope? How will we help them? Perhaps Laureus can find a way to get ahead of the curve, because this wave is coming and all these projects are going to be affected in a much greater way – said Navratilova, in an interview with “Laureus.com”.

– When people are only concerned with staying alive, economically everyone suffers and stops donating so much to charities. So, it will be very complicated to maintain all these projects. We must keep the money flowing in some way. Each project is different, each situation is different and you need to make it specific for those times and for each place in particular – completed the Czech.

The former tennis player says that, in the midst of the pandemic, she got involved in a small project in Fort Lauderdale, trying to get people to sew masks, a small gesture that can help save lives.

– I know some doctors and nurses. They signed up to help people, but they didn’t sign up to risk their own lives, so we poured out our hearts to thank them. I also think that in the long run this pandemic will help people who are neglected – the porters, the cleaning professionals, the people who deliver the food, who collect the food. I am hoping that this will raise your status and show you how they are needed. Perhaps they will be better paid for their work.

– The statistics are overwhelming, the suffering is overwhelming. I think the irony of it all is that the coronavirus is killing people, for the most part, where they can’t breathe, in the lungs. But Mother Earth is breathing much better, because we are not poisoning her with our fumes. I just hope that somehow we find a way out of this and that not many people suffer. The chasm between people is even more evident now, as people with low socioeconomic status are impacted the most and have no way of staying away from the virus. They don’t really see the end of the tunnel, so my heart just goes out to all the people who are affected in such a difficult way.

Over the past 20 years, Laureus Sport for Good has raised over € 150 million for sport for the development sector, reaching and helping to change the lives of nearly 6 million children and young people.

Confined to her home in Florida, the Czech woman says she is dealing with the situation, but admits the sadness that this year she will not be able to be at Wimbledon for the first time since 1973, due to the cancellation of the Grand Slam.

– For tennis players, in the New Year we always toast Wimbledon. I have been going to Wimbledon since I was 16 and haven’t missed one of them. Now, it’s the first time without going and I’m itching to catch a plane and just touch the grass. Wimbledon transcends tennis and transcends sport – said the former athlete.

