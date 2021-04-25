navigator with special GPS for quads and ATVs

It is able to withstand difficult terrain, extreme temperatures, as well as adverse weather conditions.

Garmin enters the motorsport market with a powerful GPS navigator that will become the best ally for off-road vehicle drivers to travel any unknown road with the greatest confidence. Tread is a new and robust device for Quads and ATVs, which will allow its users to venture through dunes or forest terrain and face the most adverse weather conditions.

Specially developed to adapt with ease to the arduous terrain these vehicles travel through, Tread stands out for its robust design and an ultra-bright 5.5-inch screen that is compatible for use with gloves, to which is added its resistance to extreme temperatures and adverse weather conditions.

Stay connected

Tread stands out, among other elements, for having the Group Ride Tracker tracking tool, based on an antenna with VHF technology that offers drivers the possibility of sharing their location, following the trail of their companions on the map that appears on the device screen (up to 13 km away, depending on where you mount the VHF antenna and the terrain you are on) and send predetermined messages to up to 20 devices.

Group Ride Tracker, can be purchased separately and is compatible with the Zumo XT motorcycle-specific GPS navigator.

Furthermore, Tread is compatible with Garmin’s inReach satellite communicators, which translates into the ability to stay in touch through two-way text messages, access weather information, as well as interactive SOS.

And thanks to the new Tread app, users can sync waypoints, tracks, routes, and create collections for all devices, as well as easily import or export GPX files between smartphone and device.

Enjoy the scenery and surroundings

The adventure becomes more exciting when you have the necessary tools to carry it out. In this sense, Tread is equipped with navigation sensors, among which are an altimeter, barometer, compass and pitch and roll sensors, which help the device to navigate through the most challenging terrain.

Similarly, drivers who so wish can include BirdsEye high-resolution satellite images on their device via WiFi connectivity, a tool with which they will receive, free of charge, aerial views of the terrain and surroundings. They will even have the iOverlander database, where they will find points of interest for this type of activity, such as camps among others and without the need for coverage.

In turn, they will have preloaded topographic cartography of Europe, Africa (including Tracks4Africa), North America, South America and the Middle East. Additional cartography, such as Australia and New Zealand, can be downloaded for free through Garmin Express.

Everything is completed with special supports for the handlebar and bar, which greatly facilitate the location and holding of the device, favoring the necessary stability for any type of route.

Control the vehicle comfortably

Those who so desire can pair their Tread device with the Garmin PowerSwitch digital control box (sold separately), allowing them to enable control of the 12-volt elements included in their vehicle directly on the Tread’s display, as well as For example, conveniently activate hazard lights, air compressors, differential locks, and much more.

The weather-resistant enclosure is easy to install and provides the ability to customize virtual switch panels with labels, icons and channel groups, as well as manipulate the dimmer and blink controls for alerts on the display. browser screen.

Expanded vision for every adventure

If users also add the BC 40 Wireless Camera (sold separately) to the tubular frame, flat panel or roll cage of their vehicle, and connect it with their Tread device, they will get a clear view of the surrounding landscape and obstacles in your browser screen. The camera’s battery can reach a range of up to 3 months on a single charge and the transmission can reach a distance of 13 meters, which means a wide and quality recording.

Garmin Tread: 699 euros

Garmin PowerSitch: 499 euros

Garmin BC 40: 149 euros

Group Ride Tracker: 199 euros

www.garmin.com