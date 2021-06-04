Navigate the depths of the brain with the most accurate Google and Harvard map ever created

That’s 1.4 petabytes for a small fiber in our brain. The map covers a cubic millimeter of tissue, but includes millions of neuron fragments, 130 million synapses and 104 cells, in addition to thousands of structures and connections. It is the most accurate map of a part of our brain ever created, widely surpassing other 3D maps of our brain. And the best thing is that it is interactive and we can navigate through it.

The ‘H01 dataset’ map has been created by Google’s artificial intelligence team in collaboration with the Lichtman Laboratory at Harvard University. Using electron microscopy at a resolution of 4 nanometers the entire structure of brain tissue has been rebuilt. The result is a map with an abysmal level of detail that allows us to delve into the depths of our brain like never before and appreciate how complex it can be.

Observing the synaptic connection in detail never before achieved

Through a dedicated website that includes the Neuroglancer interface, it is possible to navigate and move around this map. H01 is the largest sample of brain tissue, not just human, but of any species. It is also the first map to study synaptic connectivity, which encompasses multiple cell types.

The tissue sample was donated anonymously by patients who underwent surgery to treat epilepsy at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (MGH).

The cerebral cortex analyzed is a surface layer that plays an important role in thinking, memory, perception, language or attention, that is, in the most complex cognitive functions. At present, there is much studied how this region behaves at the macroscopic level, but the organization of cells at the individual level and the synaptic connection is practically unexplored terrain. Something that this map wants to help improve.

The results of the microscopic analysis are 225 million 2D images, which Google has converted into a 3D map. A map that allows us to observe different brain components such as blood vessels, axons of neurons or dendrites.

If such a small section occupies 1.4 petabytes (≈1,400,000 GB), imagine what a whole brain could achieve. Google explains that this is quite a technical challenge, as the area analyzed is only one millionth of the volume of the human brain. Even a smaller mouse brain could exceed an exabyte of information at this level of detail.

More information | Google AI Blog