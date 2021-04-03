Navarro receives Valdesoto on the first day

04/03/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

The Navarrese and the Valdesoto They will face each other in their first match in the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin this Sunday at 12:00.

The Navarrese it was in eighth position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 22 points and figures of 18 goals in favor and 26 against.

For his part, Valdesoto he was in tenth position in the previous phase of the league with 12 points and a balance of 10 goals in his favor and 26 against.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Navarrese and the results are two wins and a draw for the locals. In turn, the locals have a total of three consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time the two teams met in this competition was in February 2002 and the match ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Navarrese.