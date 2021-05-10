Navarro achieves a tight victory against Valdesoto (1-2)

05/09/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The Navarrese added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Valdesoto this sunday in the Villarea. The Valdesoto arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against him Mosconia by a score of 2-0, accumulating a total of five consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Navarrese reaped a zero draw against him Condal, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. Thanks to this result, the Avilesino team is third, while the Valdesoto he is ninth at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period began in an excellent way for the Navarrese, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Roscales a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. After a new play, the score of the Avilesino team increased in minute 61 thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. William. However, the team of Valdesoto in minute 76 he approached the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Luengo, thus closing the confrontation with a result of 1-2 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Valdesoto gave entrance to Luengo Y Totti for Michael Y Aitor, Meanwhile he Navarrese gave entrance to Amorim Y Sanchez for pole Y Roscales.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Borja Y Manu Rionda.

With this result, the Valdesoto remains with 12 points and the Navarrese it rises to 33 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Valdesoto will play against him Pravian away from home, while the Navarrese will face in his stadium against Club Siero.

Data sheetValdesoto:Sergio Quidiello, Aarón García, Román, Carlos Peña, Miguel (Luengo, min.65), Saso, Andrés D., Pablo, Aitor (Totti, min.76), Manu and BarraNavarrese:Santiago, Jonás, Alberto, Guillermo, Mikel, Cristian, Roscales (Sanchez, min.89), Santa, Polo (Amorim, min.83), Fredo Río and Manu RiondaStadium:VillareaGoals:Roscales (0-1, min. 50), Guillermo (0-2, min. 61) and Luengo (1-2, min. 76)