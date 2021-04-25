Navarrete passes the exam with a note before the ‘Smurf’ Díaz

Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete He warned in the previous one that he did not want any confidence in his duel this Saturday against Christopher ‘Smurf’ Diaz. The 26-year-old Mexican knew that the Puerto Rican was going to be a complex rival and had to be used thoroughly. He had to do it, but in a lawsuit that went from less to more he never saw his triumph jeopardized. The victory came in the twelfth round, when after the candidate’s fourth fall (second in that round) his corner did not allow him to continue. The best. The punishment was being excessive. A) Yes, Cowboy withholds WBO from pen and look at the big projects that they were already analyzing from their team. He has taken the step forward that was asked of him and makes him forget the more discreet performance of his previous fight.

Navarrete was diesel. It started at a slower pace and increased it. That allowed the first rounds to be closed. The Mexican had things to prove and that did not stop him from being comfortable until the fight was measured. Once the equator was crossed, and with Díaz touched, the Mexican emerged. Little by little the punishment was more evident and the KO was a matter of time. The ‘Smurf’ fell twice in the eighth round. He pulled hard and continued, but he was beginning to look desperate (Already in the seventh they had taken a point from him for illegal blows).

The KO was on the wish list of the Cowboy, who when he smelled the blood increased the pace even more. The beating kept adding up and Diaz didn’t seem to have the weapons to change the fight. Despite this, the Puerto Rican corner did not act until his fighter had left two more times. There was little left, but an injury could be avoided. Navarrete turned the difficult exam into ‘one more’. You are ready to climb a new step.