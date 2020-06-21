Boxing returned to Mexico City this Saturday. He did it with Zanfer Boxing and Top Rank. The American developer was also the first to perform shows in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, in the events of Las Vegas and CDMX there were similarities, but the differentiating elements stood out more. The first was due to government orders. The protocol to follow was stricter: the wrestlers were subjected to a quick test hours before the fight, everyone had to enter with a mask and protective screen (the corners should be kept during the fight and the referee wore a mask during the fight), they were sprayed with disinfectant on the door and the television and organization operators wore a PPE.

At the television level there were also changes. The event was held at the headquarters of TV Azteca and not in a hotel. Outside of that, the most striking variation was that after the ring hopened a giant screen in which fans were seen sending cheers from home (no sound during combat). In addition, the day of the week affected the schedule. ESPN offers these evenings in the United States. So that the UFC (which is seen on the same platform) and boxing did not overlap, MMA was brought forward and just after that the noble art began. It was late, since started at 23:00 on the East Coast of the United States (22:00 in Mexico City).

At the sports level, it was not the same either. The show in Mexico City was better than the first one in Las Vegas. The combats were more even and with the delay of the start there were no stops between combat as they happened on June 9. The evening was a success and Emanuel Navarrete, the main attraction of the show, ended it with a victory before the limit. The current WBO world champion of the super bantamweight, played a duel, not a starter, 10 rounds against the also Mexican Uriel López. The Cowboy tried to recover sensations and therefore did not press at any time. It went from less to more, but he did not box or even 60% of his capacity.

The ‘Yuca’ López had a will, but the difference was very wide. In fact, the first two rounds Navarrete controlled with the jab. From the third he cheered up a bit, began to combine and included body shots. The ‘Cowboy’ used this test bench fight. He became left-handed, dodged using the waist … everything went well and on top he managed to knock out when he wanted. In the fifth round, López went to the ground with a blow down. In the sixth, after a very punishing assault, he returned to the canvas with a series that ended with a straight right to the liver area. Of that he did not redo (the referee did not let him continue). Boxing’s return to Mexico City needed a star and he had it, although the “show was somewhat lacking”. “I want to thank all the people who are watching us. In this preparation everything was very limited and many things were missing, but now that we are back they are going to return to the Cowboy they are used to”, the fighter excused himself. Next Saturday, Zanfer and Top Rank repeat the show. It will be the turn of the WBC super featherweight champion, Miguel Berchelt.