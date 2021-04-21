Navarrete: “I expect many complications from ‘Pitufo’ Díaz”

At 26 years old, Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 27 KO) is one of the greatest promises in Mexican boxing. He is already a champion in two divisions (super bantamweight and featherweight) and has seven world belts. This Saturday, in Kissimmee (Florida), he exhibits the WBO feather belt for the first time. He won it in October 2020 against Rubén Villa and now expect a tough battle against Christopher ‘Smurf’ Diaz (26-2, 16 KO). His names sound like great billboards, but that of San Juan Zitlaltepec does not trust. Expect a complicated exam.

“I expect many complications from Smurf. It’s going to be a fight I learn a lot from. Right now I can’t say what it will cost me the most, but once I’m in the ring, I will. I will have to make the necessary changes at the moment. Modify my plan to beat him, but I prepared myself for that and so that there are no surprises or I am limited in terms of strategy“, points to the champion in an interview on the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’. Will we then see an evolution of Navarrete? He is clear:”It depends more on Smurf. My style is the same, but it depends on him. If he wants to fight we are going to do it, we will fight as we know, but if he wants to move we will have to tell him, grab him and try to win. It’s going to be complicated, but hewe have several plans for whatever happens“.

Navarrete has not wanted to leave anything to improvisation. He is aware that he is at the gates of the great posters. “I’m focused on Smurf. Then we will consider everything and I will see with my team the best options. We hope that there are some things that can be given, in fact there already are, so that my career explodes in a great way, “he reveals.