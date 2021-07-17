Navarra plans to apply a curfew for municipalities at extreme risk and limits meetings to ten people

A group of people walk through Mercaderes on July 7, in Pamplona, ​​the starting day of the Sanfermines. (Photo: ANDER GILLENEA via . via .)

Yet another community demands a curfew to justice. The Government of Navarra has decided this Friday to apply it between one and six in the morning in the municipalities whose incidence rate of covid-19 is at the extreme risk level, that is, those with an incidence greater than 250 per cases 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

In addition, the regional government has decided to limit meetings to a maximum of ten people outdoors and suspend the regulation that allowed popular meals, parades or bullfighting shows in the street.

The Regional Executive wants the measures to come into force on the night of Tuesday to next Wednesday and to remain in force until July 29. For this reason, it will present the measures to the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra next Monday, as the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community, Castilla y León and Catalonia have already done in their respective courts.

The Regional Government Health Minister, Santos Induráin, has announced the approval of these measures given the increase in covid-19 cases in Navarra: “We consider that they are the minimum essential measures to try to regain the balance that we have lost.”

“The package of measures obeys a very clear idea, that the measures are the minimum essential to guarantee the protection of the community, to contain infections at such a high level, and that they are acceptable by society. We are looking for a surgical intervention that has the least possible impact on social, economic and emotional life ”, he added.

