Navarra closes the interior of the hotel industry today due to the “extreme risk” and Castilla y León will do so after Easter

The hospitality industry is once again in the center of all eyes, after the incidence of Covid in several Communities in Spain has skyrocketed above 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The incidence has increased this Wednesday to 152.25 cases for each 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks after a Tuesday in which a problem with the Andalusian figures, the update of the INE population data and anomalies in Catalonia and Valencian Community they lurched down the curve.

Under this scale, Health recommends the closure of the interiors of bars and restaurants to avoid the spread of the virus and, from this Thursday, Navarra will apply the measure.

The decision applies in the Foral Community, after this Wednesday it was ratified by the Superior Court of Justice, being the fourth time that this has happened in all autonomy.

Navarra will not be the only one, since Castile and Leon will apply this measure from Tuesday and will affect the provinces of Burgos, Segovia, Soria and Palencia, since they have more than 150 cases.

This is the incidence by Communities

Right now Melilla (475.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Ceuta (294.53), Navarre (292.2) and Madrid (264.8) are at ‘extreme’ risk due to their high incidence, followed by the Basque Country (242.2), Catalonia (199.65) and Asturias (161.7) who are at “high” risk. Completing the list La Rioja (147.5), Aragon (147.4), Andalusia (139.8), Castile and Leon (135.5), Canary Islands (129.9), Cantabria (117.3), Estremadura (101), Castilla la Mancha (99.7), Galicia (69.5), Balearics (67.9), Murcia (60.7) and Valencian Community (28.1), all of them at “medium” risk except for Valencian Community, which is the only one that remains at “low” risk.