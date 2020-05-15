The Navajo occupy the largest indigenous territory in the US, more than 100 deceased. With an upward trend. historical lags in native population

Coronaviruses and native peoples of the US

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. The Navajos experience the second rate of coronavirus, just behind New York. Doctors Without Borders warns of an upward trend.

In various areas of the American continent, indigenous people suffer epidemics that had decimated their ancestors throughout the European conquests.

This was pointed out by Radio France International. The French radio station recalled that in the United States, the Navajo Nation, The main indigenous territory in the west of the country, it has become the second focus of coronavirus.

Vulnerability

The dra Carolina Batista, in charge of this MSF team, attributes the high mortality of the virus to the multigenerational character of the way of life of many Navajos.

In an interview conducted by RFI, the specialist explained the situation of the Navajo peoples:

– “That is to say that 2, 3, sometimes 4 generations live together under the same roof, in the same small house…»

«…, So if someone returns from the city infected but asymptomatic, they can transmit the disease to an older person“

A little history

Established in 1868, the Navajo Nation has a population of 175 thousand inhabitants distributed in an area the size of Scotland.

The territory extends between three states of the American Southwest: Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The coronavirus

The first Covid-19 case was confirmed there on March 17.

Since then, the number of cases has skyrocketed to over 3,600, with a per capita infection rate just behind that of New York City.

RFI indicates that the number of deaths, more than 100, «is proportionally more moderate. But residents are preparing for it to increase even further. ”

Chronic diseases linked to poverty

The high number of Covid-19 cases in the Navajo population is also due to their health.

According to Carolina Batista, “They also have very serious pathologies. High rates of diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity “, detailed the portal.

It revealed that between the 30 and 40% of the homes of the Navajo Nation do not have running water.

Doctors Without Borders questioned in response to RFI: “Then how can we tell them to wash their hands frequently with soap?”

He said that the Navajos live far from health centers, and that it is “An excluded and vulnerable population before the epidemic.”

Lack of infrastructure

The crisis has also revealed, acutely, the economic and social disparities that historically affect indigenous people.

Like other natives, heThe Navajos ceded huge tracts of land in exchange for a promise that the federal government would provide free education and medical care. in perpetuity.

But the promise never fully fulfilled. Of the 71 thousand square kilometers of the reserve, there are only 12 medical attention points, indicates Marie Normand

The highest mortality During epidemics it is a story that repeats itself for the indigenous communities of America.

Indicated for example that 2009 H1N1 pandemic mortality was four times higher among Native Americans than among any other minority.

Furthermore, it is suspected that entire populations may have been decimated by the Spanish flu of 1918.