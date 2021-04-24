Naughty !, Lizbeth Rodríguez receives a kiss in an unexpected place | Instagram

Exposing Lizbeth Rodríguez !, the famous ex-girl Badabun He left his followers completely surprised after he shared a more than compromising and naughty image on his social networks since he received a naughty kiss in an unexpected place.

The followers of the former host of Exposing Infidels They did not expect the beautiful Lizbeth to share in her Instagram stories a photograph where not only can you see a lot of her, since she wears a flirty two-piece swimsuit, but you can also see her as her boyfriend Esteban VillaGómez is kissing her charms.

Lizbeth Rodríguez was showing off her curvy figure in a small two-piece swimsuit, the upper part red and the lower part black, which revealed a lot of her beautiful anatomy. Her followers were more than delighted that the influencer showed a lot of herself, but they never imagined this “plus”.

In the photograph you can see the beautiful influencer from his back and appears from his shoulders down, while Esteban appears bent over to give him the naughty kiss that was captured by the camera.

Internet users were completely taken by surprise by the photograph because of the risque tone of the scene, although the famous YouTube must have only taken it as something funny.

Due to the images that she has been sharing on social networks in which she looks spectacular in a swimsuit, the comments did not wait in the Instagram comment box and have begun to speculate that the young woman would have done some retouching in her curvy figure as they ensure it looks pretty good; on the other hand, some simply asked what method he used to lose weight.

The truth is that the beautiful Lizbeth Rodriguez Criticism matters little to him and he will surely continue to surprise with these types of images and many others on social networks. The also actress recently shared in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda that she seeks to be at the forefront and create the content that people want to see.

Following the previous vision, Rodríguez has returned to record the infidels and check their cell phones, this in the Infidels series, which he is sharing on his YouTube channel and is having a resounding success.