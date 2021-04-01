Naughty !, Lizbeth Rodríguez exposes her boyfriend, very gifted! | Instagram

More than naughty !. Without any shame, Lizbeth Rodríguez exposed her partner Esteban VillaGómez, because apparently she is very proud of what she has, so she presumed that he is very gifted! It was on her Instagram stories that the former girl Badabun exposed the businessman.

In the recording that the former host of Exposing Infidels published on social networks you can see how the actress also recorded exactly the pants of her partner and a “bulge” became more than evident in them.

Lizbeth Rodríguez was not sorry and then she directed the camera towards Esteban’s face, who was quite focused on what he was doing. To this image that few will forget, the YouTube star described it as “the business.”

The couple recently shared how they get along as a couple and how they stick together. Lizbeth shared that her partner has a very special character, but the key to their union is in the character of the influencer, since she does not focus on negative things and does not increase the anger of the businessman.

Lizbeth Rodriguez She has shared that VillaGómez supported her in very difficult moments for her and although many described her as unfaithful, she was already free when both were captured very affectionately.

Currently, the couple live together and form a beautiful family with Eros Rodríguez, Lizbeth’s son. The famous woman has spoken about the compatibility of her son and her partner and everything seems to be going “smooth sailing”.

According to the youtuber, her two men get along quite well, especially in the kitchen, a taste they share and Lizbeth enjoys. The famous one has said that very early they both start cooking while she is still in bed, something she is grateful for.

For its part, They were VillaGómez shared how her life dynamic changed by moving in with Lizbeth and Eros. He pointed out that before it was to think of outings and walks for two, but now they think of fun activities for Eros and more familiar.

It seems that this man is the love of Liz’s life, who assures that she has had many partners since the woman should not put up with anything, or suffer, so it is better to get ahead alone if things do not go well.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is an example of how women can get ahead with their children, all with perseverance and constant work. The influencer is more than loving and always aware of Eros at all times, who is already a character and even has his own Instagram account.