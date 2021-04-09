Naughty Dog is working on a remake of the first ‘The Last of Us’ for PS5, they say from Bloomberg

‘The Last of Us’ was one of the big PlayStation 3 bombshell, to the point that a remastering for PS4 and a sequel were released. The series developed by Naughty Dog has been a huge success and Sony, which bought the studio in 2001, seems to continue to have plans for the game.

And it is that, according to advance from Bloomberg, Naughty Dog is working on a remake of the original ‘The Last of Us’ for PlayStation 5. The information, obviously, is not official and, of course, it should always be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment, it is not confirmed that there will be a remake of ‘The Last of Us’ for the new Sony console.

Take back successful franchises

Apparently the idea for this remake has its origin in Virtual Art Service Group, the studio founded by Michael Mumbauer in 2007 that collaborates with Sony to finish off games from other studios. According to Jason Schreier, Mumbauer recruited about 30 people to create a new development unit within Sony with the goal of “expanding some of the most successful franchises.”

The idea, explains Schreier, was to present Sony with a game that would be well received by the top management. The easiest way to do it was to not take risks and reduce expenses as much as possible. making remakes. At first, the possibility of making a remake of ‘Uncharted’ was considered, but given its complexity, ‘The Last of Us’ was chosen. Precisely at that time, Naughty Dog was already working on the sequel to the saga.

Sony, however, never acknowledged the existence of this equipment or would have financed it. Schreier claims that Sony approved the project, key code T1X, and that, despite the difficulties, the team had managed to redesign a part of the game for spring 2019.

And then Hermen Lust arrived, a former director of Guerrilla Games (also owned by Sony), who was appointed director of PlayStation’s world studios two years ago. Lust was not very convinced of the remake due to the cost of its development, something apparently derived from being developed in a new graphics engine for PlayStation 5.

Thus, Mumbauer’s team was called in to assist in the development of ‘The Last of Us II’. When the game was over, Sony said that some people at Naughty Dog would help with T1X (the remake, let’s remember), which meant the beginning of the end of the autonomy of the Mumbauer team, who saw how Naughty Dog, little by little took control of the remake, which is currently in their hands.

