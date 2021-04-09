Naughty Dog is working on a remake for PS5

We knew that Naugthy Dog is working on a kind of multiplayer mode for The Last of Us 2. However, it seems that the studio has something else on its hands related to the franchise. And is that according to Bloomberg, Sony commissioned a remake of The Last of Us, the first game, for PS5.

Apparently the initial idea is that some of Sony’s smaller studios develop a remake of the original game for the new generation and take advantage of the pull of the The Last of Us series that HBO is producing.

However, at some point, and always according to Bloomberg, Sony transferred ownership of the TLOU remake to its original creator. In other words, Naughty Dog would be the team in charge of developing the remake of their own game.

In fact, and according to the same source, Sony Bend, the studio in charge of developing Days Gone, which initially I was going to bring to the table a sequel to the open world zombie title, was going to help Naughty Dog with the aforementioned multiplayer for The Last of Us 2.

It appears that the sequel was scrapped, and part of the Bend Studios team has been assigned for TLUO2 multiplayer and another part. to work on a new Uncharted game, all under the supervision of Naughty Dog. Part of the studio team complained and asked to be removed from the Uncharted project, to go on to develop a new title.

The Last of Us remake happens to be in charge of Naughty Dog

In the end, Michael Mumbauer, the founder of Visual Arts Service Group, recruited a group of about 30 in-house developers and from various Sony studios. His team began work on a remake of the original The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. With this on the table, it appears Sony “did not provide the funding and support necessary to succeed in the highly competitive video game market,” according to Bloomberg. .

The company, on the other hand, transferred the remake of the game to its original creator, Naughty Dog, that he would be working on it to launch a joint game with the two titles adapted to PS5.

At the moment, no further details are known. All in all, it seems that the remake of the original The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 is in the hands of Naughty Dog with the support of teams from other studios. And on the other hand, there would be a team within Sony’s first party working on a new Uncharted.

More on this topic