There is less and less missing for the premiere of The Last of Us: Part IIThis means that the various chain stores around the world are preparing for the final leg of their booking campaign. In Gamestop, the North American trade, have issued an email to their customers with a description that glorified the fact that you can kill dogs in the game, something that they did not like very much in Naughty dog, and not only for animal fraternity.

Over the past week, a description of the game began to circulate from Gamestop that focused on the violence of the story, and more specifically on dogs. It said the following about them: “The dogs in the game follow your scent and will attack you as soon as they have found you. The game is not prudish or far from the idea that while playing as Ellie In a fight to survive, it is necessary to kill dogs. You’ll also have to deal with the fact that every dog ​​has a master, who will call him by name and cry in terror when he discovers his furry best friend lifeless. We have warned you. “

So @naughty_dog didn’t write or assist writing this. Don’t appreciate out of context screenshot crops without mentioning the source. Folks, please google these things! This text came from an independent editorial post from a retailer. It’s on their website. https://t.co/nh3nw1StOa – arne (@arnemeyer) May 7, 2020

While anyone who has read impressions from The Last of Us 2 knows that there will be dogs in the game, and that they can be killed, the description of Gamestop he seems to rejoice in violence by violence, rather than explaining its meaning. And this, together with the circulation of contextless catches that attributed the description to Naughty dog, it has not sat well in the studio, where some members like Arne meyer have spoken on the matter: “Well Naughty Dog has neither written nor helped write this. We do not appreciate the captures out of context without mentioning the source.”

In October 2019, Neil Druckmann He talked about how they wanted to represent violence in the most realistic way. That each enemy had his name, not for sadism but to humanize it, to reinforce that feeling of a real world, of real people, and that each player’s act has its importance. While the game will allow you to kill dogs, in Naughty dog They want to make it clear that this is not necessary, nor is it the core of their adventure.

