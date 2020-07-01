Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The Last of Us: Part II debuted a few days ago and we know that on many occasions, this only means the start of a new development process, and more so in the case of a studio like Naughty Dog. Just as this installment is one of those that closes the PS4 cycle, the development team is already thinking about what they can do with PS5, as revealed by Neil Druckmann.

During his guest appearance on the Talking Games podcast (via Gamingbolt), Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us: Part II, talked about Naughty Dog’s plans for the arrival of a new generation. Initially, the creative noted that the team will take a break after the debut of the expected PS4 exclusive, which concludes a cycle that included the development of The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us: Part II.

Subsequently, Druckmann referred to the switch from PS4 to PS5 as follows: « At the end of a generation, you always feel the limitations. You always feel like you’re pushing against a bunch of walls and finding the little cracks where you can take things a little bit further, whether it’s memory, CPU or hard drive speed. When you start a new generation, it’s a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you have to build a new technology for the new hardware, and that can be a battle uphill. But then again, all of a sudden you feel this freedom and you think you can break through these limitations. One of the things that we’re excited about is the solid state drive and what it means for near-perfect charging. «

After mentioning the PS5’s solid state drive (SSD), Druckmann pointed out that it is one of the features that most thrills Naughty Dog, as it immediately refers them to all the work they had to carry out for The Last of Us: Part II was not interrupted by load times: « Now, knowing that we are going to be able to load things more quickly, that just means that designers don’t have to be so limited by the way they expose things. So I’m excited to see the doors that open for us. «

The Last of Us: Part II is now available on PS4 and at this link you will find all the related information, as well as our written review.

