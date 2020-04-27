Since last weekend, in forums like ResetEra and 4chan, they began to be published alleged narrative details of The Last of Us Part II, one of the most anticipated titles in recent years. Today Sony unexpectedly announced the game’s new release date: June 19, 2020. Although they did not comment on the spoilers in the statement, it was clear that a situation had arisen. It didn’t take long for Naughty Dog to confirm the bad news.

The California study has confirmed the leak of The Last of Us Part II. Yes, the spoilers that are circulating on the internet are real and they belong to a preliminary version that escaped from their offices. “We know the past few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same way. It is disappointing to see the distribution of pre-release footage from the development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and ask that you not screw it up for others,” Naughty said. Dog through his Twitter account, and concluded:

“The Last of Us Part II will be in your hands soon. No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

His statement makes us think that, despite the leak, there are still several surprises to discover in the narrative. Scott Lowe, Head of Communications for Naughty Dog, said: “It has been a difficult couple of days, but trust us when we say that nothing compares to experiencing the game for yourself. Until then, be careful: silence keywords, check for updates on official channels or trusted sites, and avoid mistreatment of responses. “

Like the company, the best we can recommend is mute words on Twitter, as well as navigate very carefully on platforms such as Reddit or the aforementioned forums. If you use Chrome —or any other Chromium-based browser— you can install Spoiler Protection to avoid an unpleasant surprise, since the leaked material includes key moments from the story. There are still eight weeks to enjoy it, so it will be difficult to avoid a spolier if you decide not to take any action.

