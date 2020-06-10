By Rodolfo León

06/10/2020 12:59 pm

The Last of Us Part II is getting closer to us, and what a stage of development this game had within Naughty Dog. The study does not seem to be able to get rid of the controversies, and the most recent comes from an independent edge that ensures that Neil Druckmann and company used one of their songs within a trailer of the title without having credited it.

Last week, Lotte Kestner, a singer-songwriter from Seattle, posted a tweet where he pointed to Naughty dog for having used his cover of the song True faith in the commercial of TV for TLOU 2. Although it was thought that maybe it was a coincidence, Druckmann Now he has admitted that they did use his version without giving him due credit, but that they are already working on correcting the error:

Ellie’s rendition of “True Faith” was inspired by Lotte Kestner’s haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn’t credited as intended. Our deep apologies – we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that @lottekestner receives the recognition she deserves. – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 10, 2020

“Ellie’s rendition of the song” True Faith “was inspired by Lotte Kestner’s cover of this song. Due to a misunderstanding on our part, she was not properly credited. Our sincerest apologies – we are correcting this shortly. We hope that Lotte Kestner receives the recognition it deserves. ”

Kestner She seems to have accepted the apology, because a short time later the artist replied to Druckmann’s tweet:

So proud this music has found a home in such an amazing project. Thanks to Neil, Naughty Dog and everyone at Sony. https://t.co/FJ2r5Xgbgs – Lotte Kestner (@lottekestner) June 10, 2020

“I am very proud that this music has found a home in this incredible project. Thanks to Neil, Naughty Dog and everyone at Sony. ”

The Last of Us Part II will debut on June 19 for PS4.

