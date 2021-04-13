Naughty !, Celia Lora takes everything from her friend in the water | Instagram

The beautiful Celia Lora once again set the imagination of Internet users flying and this time she had an accomplice, Ignacia Michelson. The daughter of Alex Lora she went into the water with her friend and took everything from her.

It was through just one photograph that The Boss Acapulco Shore made everyone imagine the end of the image. In the publication found in their Instagram stories you can see Celia Lora and Nacha Michelson in the water, everything seems to indicate that the MTV star is in control because he is behind Ignacia and is lowering the suspenders of his very cute and small swimsuit.

How does the story end? Only in the imagination of Internet users or on the exclusive content page of these stars, who constantly invite them to follow them in their new videos together.

In the photograph you can see Celia lora With a very attractive swimsuit that shows a lot of her on the front, both girls are in black.

For months now, Celia Lora and Nacha Michelson have come together to create content for their adult audience. The videos and images of these two girls together have been a success so they continue to delight their audience with more.

The Mexican businesswoman and Nacha have made racy challenges in the bedroom, in the pool and more to continue being a success and on social networks.

Celia Lora has confessed that it is not a problem for her to be compromising and loving with another woman; Even Ignacia is not the only one who has been this way

Celia Lora was also very successful alongside the famous Apolonia Lapiedra, with whom she made a naughty video that few will forget.

With whom was also related the daughter of the leaders of the TRI It was with youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez. Celia and Liz had a lot of contact during the reality show Barak: El Experimento, where in addition to flirting and lots of love, there was a kiss.

Internet users assure that the cameras did not adequately capture the moment so they asked for a new kiss, which ended up being a reality some time later. Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez continued to make content together after the show and it was a total success.